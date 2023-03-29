The Togolese capital has been hosting since Monday, March 27, 2023, the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Association of Mediators of the Member States of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (AMP-UEMOA).

Placed under the theme “Assessments of the security situation in the UEMOA space: what approaches for the Mediators”, this meeting will allow participants to carry out relevant reflections on the major issues and challenges facing the community space of on the one hand, and to adopt the Strategic Plan of the AMP-UEMOA for the next five years on the other hand.

The AMP-UEMOA, since its creation, according to Awa Nana-Daboya, its president, wants to be a lever on which the UEMOA Commission and the Member States could rely, in order to enforce the standards communities in space, by cultivating the principles of citizenship within the Union.

She affirms that today, while this furrow she has traced, tends to give her a status, a place and a role in the UEMOA space, with a view to participating in the construction of the great integration project, more and more new challenges arise and seem to require a greater and more recurrent involvement of the AMP-UEMOA.

“The Mediators, being increasingly challenged by the rulers and the ruled, can only get involved in the quest for solutions to the new challenges that threaten and impact the lives of our fellow citizens. In addition to their traditional missions, the Mediators of the UEMOA space now intend to work, by playing their part in the resolution of security crises and by providing a response to the social fracture which results from it and which impacts the populations of our space”, explained Awa Nana-Daboya.

The president of the AMP-UEMOA specified that “having a common destiny in common, it seems necessary for the AMP-UEMOA to acquire new means, to take new initiatives with in particular the development of a strategic plan 2023-2027″.

For her part, the resident representative of UEMOA in Togo, Aminata Lo Paye reaffirmed the availability of the UEMOA Commission to support this community grouping and encourage others of the same kind to follow suit, for an integration regional culminated in a peaceful space.

The representative of the President of the Togolese Republic, Payadowa Boukpessi, for his part, welcomed this initiative of AMP-UEMOA and congratulated all the Mediators who are members of this sub-regional institution for the important achievements made in nearly fifteen years of cooperation and for their active contributions to the rule of law, good governance and regional integration.

“I am convinced that the exchanges you will have during your various works will help to strengthen your commitment to peace and to better understand your role in building a peaceful and prosperous community space, completely rid of the scourge of terrorism for the benefit of all,” he added.

Since its creation in October 2008, the Association of Mediators of the Member Countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (AMP-UEMOA), which brings together all the mediation institutions of the member countries of the UEMOA, has had no to constantly contribute to the deepening of the rule of law, the promotion of good governance and regional integration through the development of relations between institutions.

Rachel Doubidji