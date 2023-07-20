UFOA-B U-20 tournament: Togo ends in defeat

Togo lost this Thursday 0 goal against 2 against Benin. This on behalf of the classification match of the UFOA-B U20 boys tournament.

Just like in the semi-final against Burkina Faso, Togo will start the match in a 3–5–2 system but this time with a slight possession of play. With a little more fluidity in the game, the men of Ametokodo Messan will manage the first part of the game until going to the break with a score of zero goals everywhere. Back from the locker room, Togo still tries to keep the ball on its own but against the course of the game, the hawks will concede a goal in the 55th minute. This following a loss of ball from the Togolese midfielder, the defense will take to the streets thus opening the way for the Beninese to open the scoring. Therefore the Togolese team does not meet and mixes brushes. Suddenly in the 70th minute, she will still concede a second goal. Ametokodo Messan King will still inject new blood into the game but it will bring nothing and the match ends with the defeat of 0 goals against 2 of Togo. Togo thus misses the opportunity to return to the country with third place. In terms of balance sheet, Togo ends the competition without recording the slightest victory in three games and has conceded 5 goals.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

It should therefore be noted that this is Togo’s second defeat against Benin in this competition after that of 1 goal against 2 during the first outing of the sparrowhawks in this tournament.