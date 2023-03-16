Home News UK bans TikTok on government phones due to security concerns
News

UK bans TikTok on government phones due to security concerns

by admin
UK bans TikTok on government phones due to security concerns

Britain announced it would ban TikTok on government phones with immediate effect, a move following other Western countries that have banned the Chinese-owned video app on security grounds.

TikTok is coming under increasing scrutiny amid fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

“Security of confidential government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices. The use of other data mining applications will remain under review,” Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

The British government asked the National Center for Cyber ​​Security to look into the potential vulnerability of government data from social media apps, the risks around how sensitive information could be accessed and used.

See also  [Exclusive]College students bear the brunt of Xi thought entering the classroom | Xi Jinping | Ideological and Political Lessons | CCP Education System

You may also like

Representative Democracy – breaking latest news

Alleged sexual harasser of a minor captured in...

including evaluation of a GmbH share with strongly...

African, Caribbean and Pacific countries ready to show...

In Risaralda the victims of road accidents increased.

Inntones: The festival on the farm

Press review of Thursday March 16, 2023: The...

started payments for January and February

Argentinien: Kilombo calls me – For the reopening...

Kinshasa: an ethics protocol in times of epidemic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy