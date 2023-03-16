“Goodbye guys, goodbye, you won’t see me laughing again…”, were the heartbreaking words of Leandro Andrés Trigos Vanegas, the custodian who died Wednesday night after a frustrated assault on a valuables vehicle on the road between Aguachica and Río de Oro, a few meters from Ocaña, which he managed to record through a video, while he was lying on the pavement waiting for help.

According to the first versions provided by the authorities, the criminals activated an explosive device, with the idea of ​​overturning the vehicle that was transporting money, and thus committing the robbery. However, the driver of the vehicle spent minutes before the grenade exploded, although they also attacked the truck with long-range weapons, without being able to commit the criminal act.

The explosive device affected the security guard who was escorting the securities vehicle, who was a native of the municipality of Gamarra, Cesar, and a worker for the Prosegur company.

He suffered serious injuries to his lower limbs, and was transferred to the Ocaña Hospital, but his death was confirmed at night.

