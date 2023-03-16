I decide to leave in the morning and reach Lecce well in advance to visit the center, eat something and get to the stadium to see two historic fans of our panorama at work. At the beginning of the first half, the choruses repeating the home Curva Nord were really powerful, beautiful flags and two poles, as well as the scenic impact of the sector which, especially in the upper part, appears crowded. In the first forty-five minutes their support is really positive, lots of slaps, lots of voice and lots of chants against modern football. Of note are exploded firecrackers and ignition of scattered smoke bombs. Photographically speaking, the environment is nothing short of ideal, enhanced by a beautiful sunny day.

Opposite, the sector that houses the Torino fans is stripped of flags, an act of solidarity towards other away grenade fans who were victims of an accident, fortunately without major consequences. They try to make themselves heard, in this basin which is today the Street of the Seaand despite their small number they succeed, especially after their team’s two goals.

In the second half, the North lost a bit of its edge, obviously also influenced by the adverse result on the pitch, but despite all the hard core did not fail in its duties, continuing to fight up to their waists and repeatedly inviting their team to join do likewise. In these forty-five second laps, I position myself in front of the guest sector and I see them always on the move, even and at the end of the race they can rejoice in a great victory that takes them close to the Europe zone.

Massimo D’Innocenzi