UK – Secretary of Defense Wallace before withdrawal

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace wants to step down from his ministerial post. (AFP/Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Wallace told the British newspaper The Times that he would resign and leave the ministerial ranks the next time Prime Minister Sunak reshuffled his cabinet. According to the newspaper, the next cabinet reshuffle should take place in September. Wallace has been Defense Secretary since 2019 and has served three prime ministers.

Wallace also said in the interview that his main concern was the risk of an open military conflict between Britain and Russia. If Russian President Putin were to lose in Ukraine, he would suffer a deep wound and would not be finished with the West, the minister said. Then Putin could strike again within a few years – including against NATO countries.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 16, 2023.

