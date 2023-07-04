Home » Ukraine accuses Georgia of torturing the former president
Ukraine announced, on Tuesday, that it had summoned the Georgian ambassador, accusing Tbilisi of torturing the former Georgian president, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is also a Ukrainian citizen, after the latter appeared emaciated during his trial in Georgia.

“The Georgian ambassador has been informed that this treatment of Mikheil Saakashvili is completely unacceptable,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Georgian authorities must stop torturing this Ukrainian citizen.”

At the same time, it suggested transferring the former president to Ukraine for “medical care”.

