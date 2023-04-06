Home News Ukraine orders 150 infantry fighting vehicles in Poland
WARSAW (dpa-AFX) – Ukraine has increased an order for wheeled armored personnel carriers in neighboring Poland from 100 to 150 units. This was announced by Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller, according to the PAP agency, one day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s visit to Warsaw on Thursday. The KTO Rosomak tanks are to be financed with financial aid from the USA and the EU. This is a licensed version based on the Finnish military vehicle Patria AMV.

In addition, Ukraine ordered the construction of more than 50 M120 Rak (“Cancer”) self-propelled mortars. The delivery of 100 missiles for short-range anti-aircraft missile systems is also planned. According to government information from Warsaw, the total value of the armaments delivered from Poland to Ukraine to date is 2.1 billion euros./hei/DP/mis

