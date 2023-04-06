Home Sports When Pavlík’s unnecessary rampage overpowers Hollywood themes
When Pavlík’s unnecessary rampage overpowers Hollywood themes

Pavlík, who is also the vice-president of the Czech Hockey Association and the president of the Association of Professional Ice Hockey Clubs (the governing body of the extra league), first loudly scolded the referees in front of their booth for several minutes, and there were also words about corruption. A day later, he stated in a statement that “now we know that we are not only fighting against Hradec”.

Škvor and Kézre consider Pavlík’s reaction to be an unnecessary rage and point out that the arbitrators, in cooperation with their video colleague, made the right decision in all disputed situations. This was subsequently confirmed by the referees’ commission. In addition, the disciplinary commission will deal with Pavlík’s behavior and words.

Either way, in the rest of the series, the referees will be under pressure because of the owner of the Ostrava club. “It will take really strong nerves to completely get rid of everything that happened,” says Škvor.

Of course, the talk also came about the second series between Pardubice and Třinec, as well as the Chance League final between Zlín and Vsetín.

