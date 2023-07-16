Ukraine “Slightly worse on the Eastern Front after Wagner’s redeployment to Belarus” :: sympathetic media News News Agency ::

[바흐무트=AP/뉴시스]Ukrainian soldiers fire multiple rocket launchers at Russian camps on the Bakhmut front in Donetsk province, Ukraine, on May 13, 2018. 2023.07.17.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Joon-ho = It is known that the positions of both sides are changing dynamically as the fighting on the eastern front in Ukraine intensifies somewhat. Ukraine said the fighting was escalating as more details emerged about the number of Wagner mercenaries redeployed to Belarus from the Eastern Front.

According to foreign media such as CNN and the Guardian on the 16th (local time), Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hannah Maliar said, “The situation has deteriorated somewhat in the east” on this day. “he said.

“For two days in a row, Russian forces have been actively advancing near the city of Kupyyansk in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine,” Maliar said. “We’re on the defensive,” she added.

Further south along the eastern front, Maliar explained that Ukrainian forces were gradually advancing around Bahmut and advancing daily on Bahmut’s southern flank.

Maliar said Ukrainian forces were trying to hold their positions north of Bahmut while Russian forces continued to attack. “At Bahmut, we are shelling the enemy, and the enemy is shelling us,” he added.

Also south of Bahmut, Russian forces are also launching an offensive in the area surrounding Abdivka and Marinka, Maliar said.

[바흐무트=AP/뉴시스]The Wagner Group, a private Russian mercenary company, waves Russian and Wagner flags atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine. 2023.07.17.

He said, “Our forces continue to effectively block the Russian forces. Fierce fighting continues without a change in position.”

Meanwhile, Russia said it had shot down at least 10 Ukrainian military drones near Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula.

In addition, the governor of Belgorod, Russia, claimed that Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian village of Shebekino near the Ukrainian border with a Grad multiple rocket launcher, killing a woman riding a bicycle.’

