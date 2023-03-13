Home News Ukrainian forces repel 92 Russian attacks in Donbas
News

by admin
The Russian Army used the S-300 missile system against a civilian infrastructure facility resulting in a destroyed building.

Ukrainian troops repelled 92 enemy attacks in the past day donbas in five directions, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the statement published on Facebook and collected by “Ukrainska Pravda”, “the main objective of the enemy during the day continued to be attempts to reach the administrative limits of the regions of Donetsk y Luhansk“.

“For this, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on carrying out offensive actions in the directions of Liman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk. Thanks to professional and coordinated actionsour defenders repelled 92 enemy attacks in these directions,” he said.

The General Staff also indicated that the aviation of the defense forces carried out six attacks against areas of concentration of military personnel and equipment of the occupants.

Meanwhile, the missile troop and artillery units reached four personnel concentration areasan ammunition depot and two deployment points of electronic warfare equipment stations of the Russian forces.

On the other hand, the Russian forces launched 12 airstrikes and five with missiles, two of them against the Zaporizhia citywhich did not leave dead or injured.

They used the S-300 missile system against a civilian infrastructure facility with the result of a destroyed building.

In addition, the Russian troops launched 56 attacks from MLRS multiple launch rocket systems, one of them against a civil infrastructure in the city of Jershonwith a balance of two dead and three wounded.

“In the directions of Zaporiyia and Jerson, the enemy continues to defend himself. At the same time, he carried out an intense bombing of towns“adds the report, which speaks of 40 population centers affected.

