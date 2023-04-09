“Recording the song between the two countries makes it more special for me, we chose to record choirs in the Dominican Republic because I have a special love for the Antilles and besides being Mediopicky’s house, I felt that the vibe of the harmonies, of the voices in the choirs, was only going to be achieved by working with island singers, that special swing of the voices that keep their ancestors in mind and their Latinity in their veins”, Isla commented to KienyKe.com.

The union of these two artists occurred in Bogotathanks to a couple of connections between them, Isla had started the song, however, it was Mediopiky who finished giving the last details to the letter.

The recording was carried out between both countries, in order to bring together the essence of the two artists, recording voices in Bogotabut the choirs in Dominican Republicgiving a special meaning to ‘Umba’.

See the video clip of ‘Umbaé’: