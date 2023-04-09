Residents of the city of Rahma of Dar Bouazza, on the outskirts of Casablanca, breathed a sigh of relief after the announcement of King Mohammed VI’s visit to the region.

And while the residents of Al-Rahma continued to live in hell on a daily basis with traffic and the Golan Heights, as they used to spend hours to move from their homes towards the economic capital, the upcoming royal visit facilitated their movement and made it smooth.

And the traffic movement, starting from Umm Al-Rabea Street in Al-Hasani neighborhood, towards the city of Al-Rahma in Dar Bouazza, seemed more fluid than it was in the previous period, as users of this road used to spend a long time.

The road leading to the Al-Rahma area, which is expected to witness during the next two days a visit from King Mohammed VI, in order to inaugurate a health center, made a great security alert in order to facilitate its passage and avoid the congestion that it was familiar with.

The aforementioned region witnessed a great movement of officials of all colors, in preparation for this royal visit, as the progress of the works on the road was monitored, and the lighting that had been broken for a while was repaired.

And many citizens in the Al-Rahma area expressed their happiness with what the road knew, which was considered a hell for them that they lived daily for years, expressing their hope that officials would wake up from their slumber to speed up the works and rid the drivers of this situation.

The district of Hay al-Hassani in Casablanca, on the border with Dar Bouazza, is also witnessing a similar movement, given that the king will come there to carry out inaugurations. Not to mention that it is a point from which the royal procession will pass towards the city of Mercy in Nouacer.

And the economic capital has been living, in the recent period, on a great alert for all officials in the wilaya of the Casablanca-Settat region, the communal council and security interests, in order to ensure the passage of the visit that the King will make in good conditions, and to avoid the occurrence of what would afflict them as a result of their negligence in performing the responsibilities assigned. on their shoulders.

Last Wednesday, King Mohammed VI oversaw the inauguration of the Psychosocial Rehabilitation Center at the Ibn Rochd University Hospital Center in Casablanca.