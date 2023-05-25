UN expert condemns attacks on churches and mosques in Sudan

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary special unit RSF has thrown the people of Sudan into an exceptional situation. (picture alliance / AA / Omer Erdem)

A number of mosques and churches have been attacked, UN human rights expert in Sudan Nouicer told the Catholic News Agency. Historical sites are also affected, such as the old market in the Nile metropolis of Omdurman, which was destroyed by arson in mid-May. Nouicer reported that fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary special force RSF had thrown the people into an exceptional situation since mid-April. Opponents of the war showed complete disregard for civilian life. Millions of Sudanese are currently without access to food, water, electricity and medicine, often holed up in their homes. Even after the ceasefire came into effect on Monday, isolated fighting continued in Sudan.

