UN Security Council initiates end of Mali mission

The UN Security Council has initiated an end to the mission in West African Mali. The mission, which has been in place since 2013, is to be ended after a transition period of six months at the end of the year, the Council decided in a resolution passed unanimously on Friday in New York. The mandate of the mission, in which the Bundeswehr is also involved, expired on Friday and was only extended by the resolution by six months with a resolution mandate.

