Home » Unacceptable! Exterior of the Cathedral of Santa Marta, public bath of ‘Raimundo y todo el mundo’
News

Unacceptable! Exterior of the Cathedral of Santa Marta, public bath of ‘Raimundo y todo el mundo’

by admin
Unacceptable! Exterior of the Cathedral of Santa Marta, public bath of ‘Raimundo y todo el mundo’

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sagrario and San Miguel de Santa Martathe first iglesia of South Americahas been a victim of little civic culture.

In broad daylight, several people who even look well dressed, they take the walls of the temple as a public bath. The most recent case was registered this Wednesday and was evidenced by a complainant who shared the image to #WhatsApp I’m an Informer in which you see a man urinating on one of the walls of the Cathedralunder the gaze of passers-by.

It might interest you: Worrying panorama of street dwellers in a busy area of ​​Santa Marta

This situation is not only registered in this declared Asset of Cultural Interest of the Historic Center of Santa Marta, but in any part of the city. Many questions arise from this case: lack of authority? Are there any public toilets? What to do to improve civic culture?

You may be interested: The square of the Cathedral of Santa Marta is not a public bathroom!

See also  Fires in Fvg, the inspection by deputy governor Riccardi in Val Resia

You may also like

Yen dips to 7-month lows again against dollar

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX completes pulse pattern

Santa Fe vs América de Cali, will be...

Dollar climbs in Asia after hints from the...

High-rise on Bulgariplatz becomes a residential tower

“Vallenato needs boys with new proposals”: Nelson Velásquez

Hoban Construction 60.8 billion won fine for driving...

Zoo in Děčín: two monkeys behind, seven animals...

The sole registry of final beneficiary: RUB

STOXX Europe 600 ETF: The best ETF funds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy