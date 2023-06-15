Unacceptable! Exterior of the Cathedral of Santa Marta, public bath of ‘Raimundo y todo el mundo’

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sagrario and San Miguel de Santa Marta the first iglesia of South America has been a victim of little civic culture.

In broad daylight, several people who even look well dressed, they take the walls of the temple as a public bath. The most recent case was registered this Wednesday and was evidenced by a complainant who shared the image to #WhatsApp I’m an Informer in which you see a man urinating on one of the walls of the Cathedralunder the gaze of passers-by.

This situation is not only registered in this declared Asset of Cultural Interest of the Historic Center of Santa Marta, but in any part of the city. Many questions arise from this case: lack of authority? Are there any public toilets? What to do to improve civic culture?

