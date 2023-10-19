Unexploded bombs found in Dortmund: A45 must be partially closed – Ruhr area – News

Therefore, residents within a 250 meter radius of the site have to leave their houses and apartments. According to the city, that’s around 650 people. The evacuation is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. An evacuation point is being set up at the Bodelwickelh elementary school in Kellerkamp.

Closure of the A45 between Dortmund harbor and the Dortmund-Bodelwickelh triangle

Part of the A45 also has to be closed to defuse bombs. At 5 p.m., the area between the Dortmund-Hafen exit and the Dortmund-Bodelwickelh triangle is to be completely closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as much as possible. The DSW21 bus routes (470, 471,472,477) are not affected by the evacuation.

All information about defusing can be found on the city of Dortmund website and on the city’s X page (formerly Twitter).

Share this: Facebook

X

