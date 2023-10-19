Home » Bierhoff becomes an advisor to the New England Patriots
Bierhoff becomes an advisor to the New England Patriots

Around ten months after leaving the DFB, Oliver Bierhoff took up a position again and became an advisor to the New England Patriots. The NFL club announced this on Thursday. Bierhoff was director of the German Football Association (DFB) for many years and was responsible for the national teams and academy. During his active time he also played in Salzburg.

“American football is a great sport and the best entertainment. “I’ve been a huge football fan for years and love the passion, athleticism and excitement of this game,” said Bierhoff. His official title at the club is “Business Advisor”.

The 55-year-old will primarily help the Patriots with their expansion plans in German-speaking countries. Bierhoff was also recently there when the German national soccer team held a training session at the Patriots facility in Foxborough during the trip to the USA that he was planning. The collaboration ended after the World Cup in Qatar, which ended in failure for the German team as they were eliminated in the preliminary round.

