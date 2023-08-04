Unguía: more than 5,000 affected by strong gale in Tanela

A strong gale that hit the township of Tanela, in the municipality of Unguía, affected more than 800 families, nearly 5,000 people.

The gale caused serious damage to the roofs of the houses and the school in Tanela, to the energy networks, to animals, to banana crops and other crops.

“More than 800 families were affected. see the havoc that nature caused, so we are asking the National Government for help to see how it helps us, because the magnitude of this phenomenon is wide,” said one of those affected.

According to the letter sent to the president by Ana Francisca Monterrosa Silgado, legal representative of the Foundation for Sustainable Development and in Peace of the Department of Chocó and Urabá (Fudechu-paz), after the natural disaster the community has no energy, many houses were left without roofs and peasants lost their crops; Despite this, “the mayor’s office of said municipality has not provided anything, taking into account that there are mothers, the elderly and children in their arms.”

