Marcos Leonardo wants Roma: new proposal to Santos on payment terms

Marcos Leonardo wants Rome and this “assist” provided by the Brazilian could be important in the development of the negotiation. In the last few hours there have been skirmishes between the Giallorossi and Santos about this the payment terms: in the evening new contacts between the parties to try to unblock the operation, with Roma having made a new proposal on payment terms. Negotiations will also continue on Friday, with the hope that Santos does not increase the request on the transfer card after i 10 million (plus 8 bonus) that the Giallorossi put on the plate and that the Brazilians had let it be known that they accepted.

Marcos Leonardo would not be Abraham’s replacement

Marcos Leonardo, central striker born in 2003, he would not be Abraham’s replacement. For Roma, in fact, he would be an extra striker, an investment for the future which the Giallorossi intend to do with pleasure. A product of Santos’ youth academy, the young Brazilian has already scored 47 goals and 11 assists in 149 appearances with the Juventus club.

