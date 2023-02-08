The beginning of the school calendar in the department of Huila last year was unfortunately affected by problems of fights, drug addiction and the use of weapons, in some educational establishments. Fortunately for this year the panorama seems to be calmer in this area and it is expected to continue in this way given the strategies implemented.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Fights, drug addiction and weapons were the harsh realities that some public institutions in the department of Huila had to face during the start of the school calendar of the immediately previous year. This, after the return to the classroom after two years of pandemic. Given this, strategies were designed to mitigate those situations that afflicted the educational communities.

These situations that were very surely due to internal difficulties have been eradicated during the start of the 2023 school calendar, or at least, that is what is perceived up to now. However, it is not completely ruled out that apart from school supplies, some students enter the classroom with drugs and sharp weapons, therefore, the articulated strategies that seek to raise awareness among students about their behaviors continue to be implemented.

Faced with this, Milena Oliveros Crespo, Huila’s Secretary of Education, said that, indeed, last year was complex and of great concern due to the fights that arose, which gradually became a “snowball” that impacted several municipalities. and “it was as if they agreed”.

However, this concern seems to have remained in the past and arose as a consequence of the mandatory confinement, because for this year given the autonomy that each rector has with his Coexistence Committees together with the mayors, the Police for Children and Adolescents, Family Welfare and the accompaniment of parents, the outlook is expected to be completely positive.

For this purpose, it is essential that when parents are going to enroll a student, they are instructed in the rules that are in place and together they begin to work to prevent these situations.

“At the moment that we have been in the school calendar for three weeks, so far we have not had any difficulties that have arisen in the region, we hope everything continues like this. For this we have had to make many filters and carry out joint surveillance because sometimes it is not the students but people who do not belong to the institution who want to encourage them by putting sales of substances around the intuitions and for us that is high risk, therefore, We have asked to be very vigilant so that this does not usually happen, ”said the head of the portfolio.

Municipalities prioritized in the strategies

It is important to remember that these situations occur with more notoriety in educational intuitions of Campoalegre, Rivera, La Plata, Neiva and Pitalito, so it is logical, it is requested to be attentive to the behavior in these sectors, especially those that are the direct competence of the departmental secretary. as is the case with the first three. In addition, what is certain is that public educational establishments are the ones that can generate this risk according to the existing history, where it is evident that private institutions manage to handle this type of fact more forcefully for logical reasons.

This was stated by Oliveros Crespo, who expressed that, “in private intuitions I have greater peace of mind because some rules are taught there and they are complied with. This is in obedience to the constant meetings, that is why, ultimately, they are different scenarios and I would like to be able to count on the resources to get there, that is, to reach strengthening and training. Governor Luis Enrique Dussán has worked a lot on the subject of Being for Doing, having a diagnostic test to be better people and that is from home. It is important to know and reflect on what we are doing wrong and encourage the dreams for the future of all children, adolescents and young people”.

A strong call to parents

In this sense, he especially called attention to parents so that they understand that they are trainers, but education is provided from birth and upbringing from home.

And it is that this is complex because on many occasions in educational institutions respect is lost for the simple fact of dealing with the institutionality, so that, it is hoped that this year the students will have a greater commitment in the educational area .

This is how they are seeking to understand and interpret as much as possible the youth that they form today, but they continue to insist on the lack of dialogue in the homes to provide surveillance and control from there. “I have wanted to support them in every way, I try to get on the ‘bus’ of their realities, I try to interpret them as best as possible. I consider then that the impact so strong that the pandemic left behind has already passed, in addition, we must think that this situation left us something, it taught us and made us unaccustomed to others, and with that we have to work, ”he explained.

Lack of counselors

According to the Secretary of Education, some parents and rectors say that there is a lack of psycho-counselors in the institutions and although they are indeed needed, for her it is essential to understand that all citizens can contribute in this area in some way, given that there are behaviors that are notorious and among all they can be pending.

Given this, a common front is being made with all the actors of the educational establishments so that these problems do not grow excessively as usually happens in most cases.

“Yes, the counselor processes are needed, but I would see it more at the national and municipal level because the pandemic left us with this series of difficulties, not only in children, but even in teachers, and that also worries us. The call is that we can all try to convince ourselves that we can help the other. For this reason, it is very important that students have constant accompaniment and resort to dialogue, instead of drastically prohibiting things, ”he said.

Taking into account this background that made last year’s processes difficult, they are stabilizing the staff of students and teachers, that is, organizing what corresponds to the beginning of the school calendar, but clearly they are not lost on the route; the same one that must be activated in the Coexistence Committees given the autonomy and importance that they develop throughout the school year. It is important, despite the fact that this type of situation has not been recorded this year, to make it clear that these behaviors may be conditional on expulsion.

your headache

At the moment, apart from this exposed situation, what demands the greatest concern is school transportation, which is the responsibility of the municipalities, since the department only contributes a minor part. “School transportation is worth $60 billion in the department and we don’t have that money and neither do the mayors, so we have to take a very important look at how we can correct this issue. In addition, another of the great concerns is the state of educational intuitions. Today I see some parents who are very concerned about the terrible state of educational facilities, ”he concluded.

They will continue with the measures

Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo, commander of the Huila Police, referred to the issue, indicating that, as last year, they continue to reach schools to educate, generate prevention and carry out some controls inside the schools because the year In the past, drugs and weapons were found inside them.

“We continue with a strategy called ‘Caravans for Life’, where we are reaching schools, informing and carrying out educational campaigns for our children and adolescents. We will continue to do that this year and the invitation to locate us if they require presence especially in some institution. A control is carried out at the entrance of educational institutions and inside them, with this it is about preventing, anticipating some unfortunate event, “he reported.

Finally, Zoilo Chaux Jiménez, executive vice president of Confenalpadres, declared that these situations often originate indirectly from parents, who have forgotten to be attentive to the movements of their children and their responsibility to help train young people. .

“Many of the things that happen in an educational center are a sample of what students have obtained at home. Some parents have confused the educational center with a reform school and they must be reminded that the students are going to learn about the various subjects, but it is believed that what the parents have not done at home should be done by the teachers. In addition, there is a need for greater authority in terms of those who sell drugs near the educational establishments, ”she pointed out.