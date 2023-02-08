Vlahovic and Di Maria take Juventus by the hand and lead them to an easy victory.

– Salernitana-Juventus lasts more or less 25 minutes. Until, essentially, Of Maria cues Miretti from outside with a ball that sings even better than some artists competing in Sanremo. Nicolussi Caviglia and Dusan Vlahovic did the rest: the first naively crossing the legs of the nineteen-year-old Juventus midfielder, the second finishing coldly from the penalty spot. From then on, Juve dominated;

– The Salernitana it breaks down, becomes unbalanced and loses its measure. There Juventusonce you have put the game on the tracks most congenial to you, then you have an easy game, driven by a Dusan Vlahovic in an extra luxury version. The Serbian showcases a one man show of extremely fine workmanship, in which he alternates high quality sides, counters, dribbling, tears and goals. We hadn’t seen Vlahovic express himself on these levels for so long, that perhaps we had almost forgotten how much these levels belong to him. He and Di Maria played an hour of great application and quality, guiding Juve towards an easy success and pulling the plug a bit only after the 3-0 goal;

– Salernitana melted like snow in the sun in the face of the first difficulties and it would be too easy to blame a Nicolussi Caviglia author of red-pencil errors on two of the three goals scored by the bianconeri. Nicola’s team, after Juve’s advantage, lost the distance between departments too easily and went down sharply from a physical point of view, losing tackle after tackle. Not too positive signs in view of the continuation of the season;

– Said of Vlahovic and Di Maria, in Juventus the entry into the field of Beans. The boy really seems to speak the language of the greats, seeing football where all the other midfielders available to Allegri get stuck. The assist for Vlahovic is perfect, but there are many “pearls for pigs” that Fagioli bestows on football fans (the one with a capital C). Bremer, who played a good match tonight, continues to have major problems with the ball at his feet. Usual solid performances for Danilo and Locatelli. In Salerno we save Yes and little else. Nicolussi Caviglia is the worst on the pitch, but he’s young, he has qualities – and he showed them yesterday too – and he needs to be pampered: let’s hope this bad performance doesn’t relegate him to oblivion. Very bad also Vilhena, Bonazzoli more alive than Piatek;

– Last consideration dedicated to the truly great debut of this Tuesday evening: that of Andrea Stramaccioni for DAZN. “Strama” confirms all the good things it had shown us and heard on RAI, proving to be an objective, passionate and super-competent second voice. He and Borghi turn out to be a truly wonderful pair of commentators: both in love with the game, capable of alternating calmness and emphasis, storytelling and analysis, without protagonism and the desire to overdo it. Debut with very high marks.