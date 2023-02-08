“Finish the job”. is this theappealand the challenge, that the president of the United States Joe Biden he pitched to Republicans in his first speech on the State of the Union in an era of divided government (i.e., with the Camera under the control of the GOP). “Finish the job” to restore stability and impetus to theamerican economy. “Finish the job” and approve price increases taxes for the richest and aid for the weaker classes. “Finish the job” and calm the tensions social, soften racial clashes, get out of the deep cultural and political polarization that has been troubling America for decades. The State of the Union address that Joe Biden delivered last night in front of the Congress was, formally, a appeal bipartisan, a call for unity addressed by the Democratic president to the Republicans. In reality, Biden’s speech was marked by a deep controversy against his opponents, accused of wanting to cut social programs such as the Medicareto want to intervene on the pensions, to fuel tensions and divisions. From the Republican ranks there have often been shouts of disapproval and protests against Biden, who spoke for 73 minutes (the longest speech to Congress in the history of his presidency) and who in the end seemed to focus above all on one thing: to restore impetus and vigor to Democrats e progressives in view of the 2024 presidential campaign. In view, above all, of one of his possible re-nomination. Here are some of the most important moments, and issues, addressed by Biden during his speech.

ANCORA UNA VOLTA: “IT’S THE ECONOMY, STUPID” – All polls show that theeconomy it is at the top of concern in the American public. And so Biden proudly claimed what his side did administration: unemployment at 3.4 per cent, never so low since May 1969; GDP continues to grow; L’inflation which finally seems to stabilize. But it is necessary, precisely, to “finish the job”, to give stability and further impetus to the economy. Among the proposals that Joe Biden did, during the speech to Congress, there is a ceiling on the prices of medicines (in particular, insulin); there are savings on premiums payable to insurance under theObamacare; there is a minimum tax for billionaires and the demand for quadruple taxes on share buybacks by companies. Biden then spoke about new initiatives to address the epidemic opioidsto improve the research and treatment of the canceralso expanding access to services mental health and improving care for veterans. The entire chapter of the discourse relating to the economy aimed above all at a objective: counter the perception of an administration that has done little or nothing in recent years. A survey Washington Post/NBC News three days ago shows that six out of ten Americans believe their lives have not changed significantly since this president entered the Casa Bianca. Biden has meticulously recalled what he has done, and what he intends to do in the next two years. He tried, in other words, to build one strategy politicsto give the sense of a vision, in view of its possible re-nomination.

ON THE BACKGROUND OF THE SPEECH. THE PRESIDENTIAL 2024 – Biden has not yet said whether or not he intends to reappear at presidential elections 2024. A series of statements, between October and November 2022, showed Biden’s almost certain willingness to run again. In recent months, the question has taken on much more uncertain contours. Many Democrats they make no secret that they would prefer a younger candidate, less involved with the political and administrative management of these years. Some polls then gave a further blow to the ambitions of Biden, who is among the least popular presidents in the second year of mandate (worse than him, he just did Donald Trump). One wonders, essentially, what can still give in terms of vision and political strategy a president who will be 82 in 2024 and who would finish his second term at 86. In last night’s speech Biden tried to counter this impression. He showed himself especially vigorousdetermined to defend his work, not at all worried about clashing, even in angry ways, full of hatred, with the republicans. In last night’s speech, a first clash occurred when Biden mentioned the crisis of the opioidstalking about a father who lost his daughter to overdose. At that point, shouts arose from the ranks of the republicans: “The border! The border!” some shouted. “It’s your fault!” they shouted, thus reproaching Biden for not having done enough to secure the southern borders of the country. Shortly thereafter, Biden explicitly accused Republicans of threatening the social Security and Medicare, prompting new roars of disapproval and outright insults. “Bullshit!” a Republican deputy yelled at him. “Liar!” was the cry of another republican deputy, Marjorie Taylor Greene. To which Biden, impassive, replied: “Contact my office”, offering precisely to provide proof of what was said. There have been new protests and back and forth on the issue of the ban on assault weapons and assistance to veterans. All in all, it was an unexpected show for a speech that had the ambition of presenting itself as an appeal to the unity of the country. If Biden’s words do not therefore seem destined to improve relations with the republicansthey certainly have the effect of consolidating the progressive basis in view of the possible presidential campaign of 2024. And in fact the first reactions to the speech, by deputies and senators of the left democratic and progressive groups, have tended to be positive.

THE GREAT ABSENT. FOREIGN POLICY – The story of the Chinese spy balloon was the story that in recent days has most occupied the attention of politics and the American media. Biden just vaguely hinted at it in the final part of the speech. “As we clarified last week – he said – if the Chinese should threaten our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country”. By adding a “we did it”, which obviously refers to the decision of to break down the ball. Biden certainly hinted at the “challenges” posed by China and the steps that his own administration did to strengthen the economy, the army, international diplomacy against the competition of Beijing. But, overall, the way the “China chapter” was dealt with showed a double tracks. On the one hand, the will to reject the Republican charges that he has shown himself weak, condescending towards Beijing. On the other hand, the choice not to exacerbate tensions with China at a difficult time in diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Russian Invasion ofUkraine had dominated Biden’s State of the Union speech last year (Russian troops had attacked Kiev for just five days). This year, one was dedicated to the theme quick mention. The President welcomed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the rostrum and reiterated the support military, financial, humanitarian of the United States and allies in Kyiv. However, Biden did not mention the possibility of sending the new, more sophisticated weapons that Zelensky and the Ukrainian military has long been asking. And the president USA He has not

insisted on one of the themes that most marked last year’s speech: that of an America “beacon” and guide of the free world against autocracies e regimes illiberal. A further sign of how domestic and economic issues have been at the heart of a speech that should prepare the possible, still uncertain campaign of Joe Biden for re-election in 2024.