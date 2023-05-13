Pizza on a diet | Which not to get fat

If you are on a diet, pizza is almost always the meal or dinner left free during the week: in short, it is a dish that is as tasty as it is to be limited if you are trying to shed a few extra pounds even with it sport or in any case there is a tendency to gain weight at the slightest dietary oversight.

However, this does not mean that we must give it up completely: in absolute terms, pizza does not represent a threat to the figure at all and is indeed considered by many nutritionists a complete and balanced dishespecially if prepared with quality ingredients. Furthermore, with a few small precautions you can make the pizza more “light” and suitable for those who try to stay in shape by combining diet with regular physical activity.

Which pizza dough do you prefer if you are on a diet?

First, it is preferable to choose a whole wheat dough. The first advantage lies in a small but still interesting reduction in calorie intake, ie 5% fewer calories compared to that of a normal dough. The second and even more important advantage lies in the 10g more fiberalways useful for those who play sports and also strategic to help control appetite throughout the day.

What topping for pizza?

The classic marinara o to margherita they are intuitively a right choice in terms of calories. But what if we wanted something more delicious? White focaccias or red pizzas are perfect: in fact, the absence of mozzarella takes away from the pizza between 150 and 200 calories.

It’s about the seasoning, pizza with vegetables is the best choice, while among those with cold cuts, pizza with bresaola is fine, by far the best cold cuts for those who play sports. On the other hand, pizzas with elaborate toppings are obviously to be avoided.

Is pizza better for lunch or dinner?

Carbohydrates are always preferable at lunchsimply because we then have the whole day available to use them and then dispose of them, especially if we train in the evening.

READ ALSO > Because you need to burn carbohydrates as well as fat

And mistake to avoid is instead to fast in the meal that precedes the pizza, because this would only have the effect of slow down our metabolismthus being counterproductive. Much better, however, precede the pizza with a light meal, with few or even no carbohydratessuch as white meat with a side of vegetables (another perfect mix in a sports diet).

What to drink with pizza?

L’water it is always the best choice for those who play sports and in this case it is also a winner for countering the typical thirst that often comes from the high salt content of pizza.

READ ALSO > How much water to drink if you play sports

READ ALSO > Why do you walk a lot but don’t lose weight

Credits: photo by Ponyo Sakana da Pexels.

Advertising