Unlocking the Potential: Hongqiao Pinhui Brings Convenience and Benefits to CIIE Shoppers

6+365, good things to see at the CIIE every day

When it comes to overseas shopping, many people used to be eager but hesitant – they wanted to buy high-quality products from around the world, but were worried about the complicated procedures and long waiting time. As CIIE after CIIE brings good products from around the world to China, more and more people feel that it is now easier and faster to buy overseas products.

“Hongqiao Pinhui” located in Shanghai’s Hongqiao Business District puts bonded warehousing services at the forefront and provides bonded stocking services for cross-border e-commerce. Overseas products can be quickly deployed in the Chinese market through “Hongqiao Pinhui”. Domestic consumers who purchase goods through cross-border e-commerce platforms can enjoy tariff preferences. This model not only makes it more convenient for Chinese consumers to purchase overseas goods, but also allows them to enjoy fast logistics services such as same-day or next-day delivery. At present, more than 6,000 brands and more than 80,000 products from 108 countries and regions have been gathered here.

“Hongqiao Pinhui” also provides bonded display and transaction services for foreign-funded enterprises. Large-scale production equipment or precision instruments are often expensive. In the Hongqiao Import Commodity Display and Trading Center and some places under customs supervision, foreign-invested enterprises can carry out bonded display and transaction business and enjoy the convenient service of sales first and customs clearance later.

With warehousing in the back and shops in the front, the “front store and back warehouse” model established by “Hongqiao Pinhui” allowed many exhibitors at the CIIE to choose to stay directly. Consumers can conveniently buy the same models as at CIIE, many of which are new products for the first time. The CIIE has also driven the trade volume of “Silk Road e-commerce” to continue to rise. Currently, there are more than 30,000 products from 52 “Belt and Road” countries.

From exhibits to commodities, from the time when we once looked forward to overseas shopping to now, Hongqiao Pinhui provides foreign businessmen with the peace of mind of bonded storage and brings consumers the peace of mind of convenient shopping. Good things from all over the world are visible and tangible, can be bought. After the six-day exhibition period of the CIIE, it provides 365 days of exhibition and sales opportunities for the good products of the CIIE. The “never-ending CIIE” leaves the benefits at the doorsteps of Chinese consumers.

