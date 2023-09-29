Unprecedented Rain Causes Widespread Flooding in New York City

New York City experienced an unprecedented rainstorm on Friday, resulting in the collapse of the sewage system and widespread flooding throughout the city. Streets, basements, schools, vehicles, and even the subway were all affected by the flooding, causing chaos and endangering the lives of residents.

The severity of the rainfall became apparent as water levels rose rapidly, surprising many commuters during the Friday morning rush hour. Emergency services swiftly responded, rescuing people trapped in flooded cars and basements that became filled with water like bathtubs.

According to reports, the rainfall in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport broke records, with 8 inches of rain falling in one day, making it the highest amount of rainfall since 1948. Brooklyn also experienced an astonishing amount of rain, with a month’s worth falling in just three hours. These numbers serve as a stark reminder of the impact of climate change.

Scientists have warned that the changing weather patterns and increased rainfall are symptoms of climate change. A warmer atmosphere acts as a sponge, absorbing more water vapor and then releasing it in intense torrents that overwhelm outdated flood protections. New York City’s climate director, Rohit Aggarwala, stated at a news conference that the climate is changing faster than the city’s infrastructure can respond.

As a result of the extreme rainfall, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. Residents were urged to stay home due to the dangerous conditions, and any attempts to travel on flooded roads were strongly discouraged.

The transportation system was significantly impacted by the flooding. Subway and railroad tracks were submerged, causing major disruptions to service. Service was suspended on ten train lines in Brooklyn and all three Metro-North train lines. Governor Hochul announced the deployment of additional buses to help mitigate the disruptions caused by the suspended train service.

Furthermore, the heavy rainfall also affected the three airports in the New York area, with flight delays being reported. LaGuardia Airport’s historic Marine Air Terminal had to be closed due to flooding.

The impact of the storm extended beyond New York, affecting up to 25 million people across the Northeast. Heavy rain is expected to continue, and flash flood warnings are already in place. Connecticut has seen the heaviest rainfall, with 7 to 10 inches recorded, and the threat of flash flooding remains high for the region.

The records left by the storm are astonishing. In just three hours, Brooklyn received a month’s worth of rain, while Manhattan recorded the second highest hourly rainfall in Central Park in 80 years. John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens experienced its wettest day on record, with at least 20 centimeters of rain falling since midnight.

The impact of climate change on extreme weather events is becoming increasingly evident, and urgent action is needed to adapt infrastructure and mitigate the risks. The resilience of cities like New York is being put to the test, and it is crucial to invest in measures that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change.

CNN reporters Brandon Miller, Zenebou Sylla, Samantha Beech, Paul Murphy, and Nicki Brown contributed to this report.

