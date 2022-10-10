Home News Taiwan’s Double Ten: Tsai Ing-wen says ‘willing to seek peace with Beijing’ – BBC News
News

Taiwan’s Double Ten: Tsai Ing-wen says ‘willing to seek peace with Beijing’ – BBC News

by admin
Taiwan’s Double Ten: Tsai Ing-wen says ‘willing to seek peace with Beijing’ – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9FB2/production/_127028804_tsai_04_epa.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,EPA

image caption,

Tsai Ing-wen said that under the principle of rationality, equality and mutual respect, she is willing to work with the Beijing authorities to find a mutually acceptable way to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s Double Tenth Festival (October 10), Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attended the “Central of the Republic of China and Celebration of the 111th National Day Conference” held in front of the Presidential Palace in Taipei, and announcedspeech. She mentioned that Taiwan will soon get rid of the epidemic and move towards normal life. However, the cross-strait national defense issue in this speech is still the focus of all walks of life when tensions in the Taiwan Strait continue.

Tsai Ing-wen said: “Under rationality, equality and mutual respect, I am willing to work with the Beijing authorities to seek mutually acceptable ways to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

She also looks forward to gradually restoring “healthy and orderly exchanges between people on both sides of the strait after the border between the two sides of the strait is lifted, thereby reducing tensions across the Taiwan Strait.”

Tsai Ing-wen: Beijing should not misjudge the situation

video caption,

Double Ten: How has the life of ordinary people in Taiwan changed under the Taiwan Strait crisis?

image source,Reuters

Tsai Ing-wen delivered a National Day speech on the theme of “Give the world a better Taiwan – a resilient island, a resilient country”. In the speech, the theme of “Four Resilience”, namely “economic industry”, “social safety net”, “democratic and free system” and “national defense force”, was the theme. In the face of tensions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, she said that the differences in the positions of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not only due to historical factors, but also “the opposite of democratic development.”

See also  Chiaverano, park of the 5 lakes: "Let's leave or lose another summer"

You may also like

In Udine, the companies that have been able...

Mele a Mel, restart with a bang In...

Meloni aims to close on the 24th, Mef...

Last cdm, Draghi thanked the ministers: “You have...

Dear bills, the new parliamentarian from Treviso Bof:...

The 25 new Alfieri del Lavoro were awarded...

3 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new...

Unsustainable energy costs, the world of commerce in...

The source of this round of epidemic in...

Gaffe by Serracchiani on the Vajont: “Dam collapsed”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy