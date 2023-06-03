Unveiling the essence of Nuoro, a brand to represent the city and its excellence – graphic competition – open procedure

Applications by 16 June 2023

The Municipality of Nuoro has announced a competition of ideas to collect creative proposals for the territorial brand of the city. The goal is to create a symbol that represents Nuoro and its excellences, highlighting the rich environment and the cultural, artistic and traditional heritage, both locally and internationally.

The brand must consist of a logotype with pay-off, and an iconic element, which visualize, integrating, the verbal graphic aspect and the icon-pictographic aspect, respectively.

Proposals must be able to communicate the richness of the area by creating a coordinated and collective image that stimulates tourist demand through the promotion of cultural and natural attractions, involving users, supply chains and local resources.

insolvency procedure

The competition is preceded by an expression of interest, of the open type.

Those interested can present the required documentation (application to participate, identification document and portfolio) by 16 June 2023.

A Commission will select a maximum of ten candidates. Only selected creatives will be invited to develop the graphic project.

Who can participate

The competition is open to graphics and designers, architects, postgraduate or university-level fine arts, graphics, design or communication institutions and advertising agencies. You can also participate in groups.

Award

The author of the winning project will be awarded a prize of 7,000 euros.

Full notice | Info → comune.nuoro.it |

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.