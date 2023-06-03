that’s how many calories you burn in no time

Does singing make you lose weight? Find out how many calories you burn while engaging in this activity, you’ll be surprised by the answer!

People love sing, regardless of whether or not they are able to sing a melody, this is because they perceive something positive unleashing within them. In fact, there is solid scientific evidence that singing is good for the body and mind.

Singing individually or in a group is good for health and over the years many years have proven this thesis:

Relieve stress : reducing cortisol levels in the body

: reducing cortisol levels in the body Strengthens the immune system People who sing or just listen have higher levels of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that the body secretes to help fight infection

People who sing or just listen have higher levels of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that the body secretes to help fight infection Improve lung function : Singing involves deep breathing and controlled use of the muscles of the respiratory system

: Singing involves deep breathing and controlled use of the muscles of the respiratory system Improve memory : Singers found they remembered much more than just lyrics. For some, singing familiar songs has suddenly brought back memories they had forgotten

Unexpected benefits of singing: it burns calories and makes you lose weight

In addition to all the listed benefits of singing, this activity holds other surprises, as it would also help you lose weight. But how? For reach the highest notes it takes tremendous effort, not to mention feeling exhausted after a performance. Singing exerts a lot of energy and it is difficult to sing in tune if you are not physically fit, because you need to be able to fuel your muscles.

Sing stimulates more than 300 muscles: jaw, chest, trapezius, abs, glutes, arms, legs and back muscles. It turns out to be a real useful exercise lose those excess kilos. According to a recent study, it is estimated that if you sing for about an hour, you are well 140 calories that can be burned.



Reach the weight goals it can be a difficult path to take if you are forced or not motivated enough to exercise or diet. Singing can be an alternative and fun way to do it, and as seen above, there are many benefits derived from singing.

