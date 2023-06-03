The movie “Confession!”Before Graduation” theme song MV Hui Chundan “first love” emotional for a second_TOM Entertainment

Written and directed by young director Song Xiaowen, starring Zeng Kelang and Chai Ye, starring Lu Mianda and Han Yucheng, and special starring Sha Yiting, Guo Xiaodong and Guan YaomiaoRomantic comedy movie “Confession!” before graduation, recently released the MV for the theme song “First Love” sung by the famous band “Hui Chun Dan”. The familiar and moving melody has been reinterpreted and integrated into the video story of campus love in the movie, singing the yearning for the first love of ignorant youth, as sweet as the taste of summer tea in memory. It is reported that this is just one of the many good songs in the film, including Sha Yiting, Mosaic Band and Queen, etc., will also appear in the film, which can be called “watching a movie and giving a concert”. The film has been scheduled to be released nationwide on June 16.







Classic old songs re-sung beautiful first love is happening

As an old song born 39 years ago, “First Love” has been sung many times. The movie “Confession!” The latest cover of the famous band Huichundan in “Before Graduation” is even more impressive. The gentle and delicate lyrics paired with fresh and lively tunes convey the longing and love that are too embarrassing to say for those who are trapped in “first love”. “I have no experience in love, I just discovered it today”, and the feeling of love “emotional in a second” hits my face. “Looking forward to meeting Ta every minute, meeting Yile on the road for a few days”, sang the most precious and beautiful first love emotion in the youthful life, perfectly interpreting the shyness of the male lead “top helper” admiring the female lead secretly .







Rejuvenation Dan’s interpretation incorporates the brisk style of retro disco, the ear-catching guitar playing, the innovative arrangement, and the lead singer’s sexy and magnetic voice. The bravely confessed graduation love story in “Before Graduation” makes a vivid commentary. The “crazy confession group” who is about to graduate in the film, dare to think and do, let go of their enthusiasm for youth, bravely confess, boldly reject labels, tear off the cloak of “personal design” in stereotypes, and boldly pursue their dreams. “I look forward to meeting her every minute”, maybe what I am eagerly looking forward to seeing is not only my sweetheart, but also my youthful self without hesitation. “First Love” is not only dedicated to love in youth, but also dedicated to youth blooming and ringing in love.







“First Love” is just a prelude to watching a movie and sending a “concert”

The movie “Confession!” Before Graduation tells the crazy adventure story of Wang Xinyuan, an ordinary senior boy who strays into the prom for three days and two nights to confess his love to the girl he has a crush on. At the previous 30th Beijing College Student Film Festival, director Song Xiaowen made a wonderful appearance with the male and female protagonists Zeng Kelang and Chai Ye. The Rejuvenation Pill Band even performed the song “First Love” in the film live, triggering the common “throb of youth” in the audience.

It is reported that half-sugar first love is just a taste of the film, besides “so sweet”, the film “Confession!” Before Graduation” is also very “funny”. In the film, the “Crazy Confession Group” confessed to the campus goddess in order to sneak into the prom, and dedicated a series of absurd and joyful scenes to the audience. As a film that shows young college students who are sunny, free and easy, refuse labels, and bravely be their own youthful attitude, the story of the film, including the cool graduation cosplay party, is also a “good song” with a variety of styles carefully selected by the producer. accompany. The rapper Sha Yiting, who crossed the big screen for the first time, also has two songs “Manhua” and “Secret Love” in the film. Including Queen’s classic song “Don’t Stop Me Now”, Yu Jiayun’s “With You”, Rich Brian’s “History”, Dong Haji/OWEN Ouyang Ziwen’s “When u leave”, Lambert’s “Young Boss”, Adawa’s “Your Jelly”, etc. It is reported that there is even a mysterious finale of the hit song of the famous band Mosaic. It can be called a “movie + concert” that is “beautiful and pleasant”, which is quite exciting.







The movie “Confession!” “Before Graduation” is produced by Super Small Film Company, jointly produced by Guangdong Huhushengwei Film Co., Ltd., and Zero Degree Reticles (Chengdu) Film Industry. It will be released nationwide on June 16.

Further reading:



0