Combat thunderflies with home remedies: the best tips

Thunderflies, also known as thrips, can be a nuisance in the home and garden as they destroy plants and food. While they don’t bite humans, they’re not exactly pretty to look at, and you should get rid of them as soon as you spot an infestation. Luckily, you can get rid of thunderflies using only simple home remedies and no harsh pesticides.

Fight thunderflies with home remedies

The small black insects with long bodies and spikes on the tail infest not only indoor plants, but also outdoor flowers and crops, as well as greenhouse plants, and can cause great damage to them. They are attracted to bright colors, which is why they can often be spotted on flowers and in the buds, where they feed and reproduce. Find out here how you can use simple home remedies to combat the annoying pests in your house and garden.

How long do thunderflies live?

Thunderflies thrive in warm, dry conditions. They hatch in the spring and after a week or two they become sexually mature and begin to reproduce. Although they live for about 45 days, multiple generations can occur within a year.

What damage do thrips cause to plants?

Both the adults and the wingless larvae are attracted to the bright flowers of the plants and can spread various plant viruses.

The first sign of a thrips infestation is the faded or dirty-looking leaves caused by sucking up the sap. Another symptom is the black spots on the leaves and flowers that fall off and don’t open.

Although thrips can rarely kill healthy plants, they pose a major threat to small, weak plants as they can stunt their growth.

Which home remedies against thunderstorm creatures?

If you notice an infestation on your plants, it is important to act immediately to prevent it from spreading. The following home remedies have proven their effectiveness against thunderflies.

Drive away thunderstorm creatures with essential oils

You can make a simple essential oil solution to get rid of the thrips. Mix 250ml of water with 3 drops of cinnamon oil and 3 drops of orange oil and spray both sides of the plant leaves. Repeat the process weekly until the thunderflies are gone.

Neem oil is another effective remedy for thunderflies. Mix 5ml of neem oil, 2ml of liquid soap and a liter of water and spray the leaves and stems of the affected plant with the solution. Most thunderflies are killed instantly, while others die feeding on the leaves. The neem oil is effective for both houseplants and the plants in the kitchen garden and can also be used to prevent thrips.

Get rid of thrips with soapy water

An effective way to combat thrips and other pests such as lice is soapy water. To make them, mix two tablespoons of olive oil, a quart of water, and a good squirt of dish soap in a spray bottle and shake well until the solution is well mixed.

Test them on a small area of ​​the plant first to make sure there is no damage. Then spray the entire plant with it daily until the thunderstorm creatures are gone. Pay special attention to the underside of the leaves, where the tiny pests are mainly found.

Combat thunderflies with lemon and cloves

You can effectively repel thrips outdoors with lemon and cloves. Therefore, all you need is fresh lemons or limes and cloves.

Cut the lemons in two even halves and press the cloves into the lemon flesh.

Distribute the lemon halves in the garden, on the terrace and anywhere you want to avoid annoying insects. This method is also very useful against mosquitoes and flies.

How to fight thunderflies in the apartment?

If you discover thrips on a houseplant in the apartment, you should quarantine it immediately and check the rest of the plants. If the thunderflies have already spread in the apartment, quickly remove them with the vacuum cleaner.

Then rinse the leaves of the plant in the sink to get rid of the pests as soon as possible. Use lukewarm water for this and make sure that the plant does not get too much water. To deter thunderflies from houseplants, cover the soil around the base of the plant with aluminum foil. The reflective surface of the film successfully keeps them away. Hang yellow or blue sticky traps directly above plants to control thrips. However, we recommend that you only use this method indoors, as outdoor traps can also attract beneficial insects. You can also use the sticky traps to prevent future infestations.

However, the best way to combat thunderflies is prevention. Therefore, it is important to take the following measures.

Spray the houseplants with water in the morning, as the thunderflies do not like moisture. Put screens on the windows to keep the tiny pests out.