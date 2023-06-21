Home » Stories of sustainability and businesses — Businesses
News

Stories of sustainability and businesses — Businesses

by admin
Stories of sustainability and businesses — Businesses

Sustainability is an increasingly constituent element of the corporate structure. A commitment with positive environmental, social and economic impacts. This is why companies are also at the center of the initiative: “Sustainable Stories. The voice of sustainable projects: from research to business“. The event is organized by technopole Bologna Cnr on 21 June 2023 (at 9 am) at Greenhouses of the Margherita Gardens in Bologna.

The meeting is centered on the story of thecircular economy as stated in the presentation of the meeting: “Nothing is thrown away our grandparents said referring to food when it was still good to eat, but also to various objects and clothing which, despite being old, could be reused and recycled in some way. Our grandparents, unknowingly, were there educating about sustainability and to follow those who are called today circular economy models”.

Stories of sustainability will be a moment in which “we too at the Bologna CNR technopole will give space and voice to concrete examples of sustainable projects spanning various fields, from the world of research to the business world.

The round table

The protagonists of Stories of sustainability: Claudia Coscarella by Fercam echo labs, a story of upcycling, industrial symbiosis and innovation; Manuela Meluccithe circular economy and the reuse of production waste for the advanced treatment of drinking water in the Eu Life Remembrance project; Matthew Morolli, sustainability in addition to simple communication: quantifying and reducing one’s impacts by doing business. The round table will be moderated by Anna Sagnella. At the end a coffee break will be offered, which will be an important one networking opportunity between the participants and with the speakers

See also  33 "Factories of the Future" and 40 Digital Economy Projects Signed Today in Wuzhen

> Program (626.31 KB)

> Registration

You may also like

Tagir Sitdekov AFK Sistema president

Amazon is also at the heart of the...

Germany coach Flick is in trouble after a...

Biscuits from Huila, a symbol of opita identity

Exceeded 500 billion won in online loan transfer...

Voluntary insurance increases in Scotiabank Colpatria

Reconnaissance of the insolvency rankings available for the...

Two dead and 31 injured in a train...

Edict 1st. notice Marcial Rivas Valoyes

Examination of resolutions on the expansion of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy