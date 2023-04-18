Home » Upgrade from the student annual ticket to the Germany ticket for students possible | TUCcurrent
Upgrade from the student annual ticket to the Germany ticket for students possible

Upgrade from the student annual ticket to the Germany ticket for students possible
From May 1st, 2023, students at Chemnitz University of Technology can use national public transport with the Deutschlandticket after paying the difference to their annual student ticket

  • Chemnitz University of Technology students can purchase a Germany ticket via the platform of the Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen. Photos/Collage: Sebastian Rainer and Deutsche Bahn AG (Marcus Henschel)/Jacob Müller

Students at Chemnitz University of Technology with a valid Student annual ticket can now buy a Germany ticket by paying the difference of 19.99 euros.

With this option to upgrade, students also benefit from the standard price for the use of nationwide local public transport – without having to purchase an additional Germany ticket. This was the result of the student council (StuRa) of Chemnitz University of Technology in discussions with the Central Saxony transport association (VMS) and the Chemnitz public transport company (CVAG).

“We are very pleased that we can make this offer to all students. Our special thanks go to the university computer center, without whose support the implementation would not have been possible,” says Marius Hirschfeld, traffic officer at the StuRa.

for one Use from May 1, 2023 the booking of the Germany ticket must be made via the online platform of the VMS no later than April 20, 2023 be done. In the case of a later booking, the use only from June 2023 possible. The StuRa provides further information on this procedure on its website website.

A channel for questions is also available via the specially set up e-mail address [email protected].

Matthias Fejes
17.04.2023

