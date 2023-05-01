Home » Uribe and Cabal in San Andres
Uribe and Cabal in San Andres

During the last weekend of April, the delegation of the Democratic Center led by Uribe, participated in the forum ‘The regions return to the center’, where they discussed the crisis generated in the tourism sector due to the effects on the flights of both airlines.

In addition to their participation in the event, Uribe and Cabal took the opportunity to take some time off on the island, where they even enjoyed a swim in the Sea of ​​Seven Colors.

The tourist crisis that the island of San Andrés suffered during Holy Week on behalf of the Ultra and Viva Air airlines has led former President Álvaro Uribe and Senator María Fernanda Cabal to travel there to discuss measures to reactivate tourism in the island.

Senator Cabal shared a photo of that moment on her social networks and called to visit San Andrés, pointing out that it is a tourist jewel that must be recovered. For his part, Uribe asked President Gustavo Petro to support a bill promoted by the Democratic Center, which seeks to improve the conditions of the tourism sector not only in San Andrés and Providencia, but throughout the country.

“Here it has been said that one of the obstacles is the price of gasoline. It has been requested that the National Government seek to remove the VAT on airplane gasoline, which could also lead to agreements with the airlines to recover a high level of tourism, “said Uribe after the meeting with the community.

The crisis generated during Holy Week has had a great impact on the tourism sector in San Andrés, which has historically been one of the most visited destinations in Colombia.

