At a political event Democratic Center, one of the attendees took the microphone to give his opinion. In the middle of the speech he launched insults against the current president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

“At this time, the conditions to get good representatives by popular election are given. And I am going to tell you why, Mr. President (he was speaking to former President Uribe). The current guerrilla president we have in Colombiasays the assistant.

At that moment, the former president interrupted him and asked for respect for his former greatest adversary. “I am going to beg the following: in my presence no insult to the president of the republic. Anything you want to say about opposition is fine, but no insults“, said alvaro uribe.

In my presence, no insult to the President of the Republic. Anything you want to say about opposition with arguments is fine, but no insult. We have a duty to this country and at 70 I want to fulfill it pic.twitter.com/ba0h8RlY8E — Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) February 25, 2023

In its Twitter also shared some words: “Anything you want to say about opposition with arguments is fine, but no insult. We have a duty to this country and at 70 I want to fulfill it“.

The video caused reactions, mainly from the former president’s followers, who treated him as “gentleman and respectful person“.