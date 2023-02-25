Home News Uribe defended President Petro against those who insulted him
News

Uribe defended President Petro against those who insulted him

by admin
Uribe defended President Petro against those who insulted him

At a political event Democratic Center, one of the attendees took the microphone to give his opinion. In the middle of the speech he launched insults against the current president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

At this time, the conditions to get good representatives by popular election are given. And I am going to tell you why, Mr. President (he was speaking to former President Uribe). The current guerrilla president we have in Colombiasays the assistant.

At that moment, the former president interrupted him and asked for respect for his former greatest adversary. “I am going to beg the following: in my presence no insult to the president of the republic. Anything you want to say about opposition is fine, but no insults“, said alvaro uribe.

In its Twitter also shared some words: “Anything you want to say about opposition with arguments is fine, but no insult. We have a duty to this country and at 70 I want to fulfill it“.

The video caused reactions, mainly from the former president’s followers, who treated him as “gentleman and respectful person“.

See also  Anhui Province strengthens price supervision of epidemic-related materials, especially anti-epidemic drugs

You may also like

There are 600 million houses in China?Analysis: High...

ELN delivered proof of life of Army Sergeant...

To his defense? Álvaro Uribe was upset by...

NASA’s Chandra Discovers Giant Black Holes on Collision...

To look for a double win

Many provinces plan to expand the recruitment of...

Uribe defended Petro, from a ‘uribista’

Canoe: US Olympian Susan Francia at the Tevere...

These are the advances in the dialogue table...

The supermarket announced that the 1 yuan banknote...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy