Urso and Bonaccini sign addendum for ultra-broadband development

Over 100 million confirmed for Emilia Romagna

It was signed today by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bearand by the president of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccinithe addendum to the program agreement for the dissemination plan of gang ultras in the so-called white areas which confirms the allocation of over 100 million for theEmilia Romagna.

At this time, the Ministry wanted to speed up the signing of this addendum as a further gesture of the Government’s closeness to the territories affected by the tragic floods of the past weeks, taking prompt action in a time of great need, also in order to favor the more rapid recovery of production activities in all areas.

Indeed, on 8 March 2023 an addendum to the 2016 framework agreement was signed between the Government and the Conference of the Regions for the development of ultra-broadband throughout the country. Each region then drafted its own, together with the Ministry’s structures technical plan which provides for joint financing with national and Community funds and specific regional plans. During the development of the plan it was necessary to remodulate some resources to meet the spending needs of the territories.

The activities covered by the addendum are financed with:

19,000,000 euros from the regional FSC programming 2014-2020 (PSC) 39,000,000 euros from RDP funds EAFRD programming 2014/2022 45,531,093 euros of PSC MIMIT infrastructure funds BUL white areas.

On the basis of the framework agreement, the entity of the needs of the Emilia Romagna Region, as for the other regions, can be periodically redetermined in consideration of elements which, during the implementation phase of the technical plan, modify the resources necessary for the achievement of the objectives of the Large Project Ultra-Broadband White Areas.