Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Chirlane McCray Separate After 30 Years Together

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray have announced that they have separated after 30 years of marriage but are not currently filing for divorce. In an exclusive interview with The New York Times, the couple revealed that the decision was mutual and spoke of their continued commitment to one another.

De Blasio and McCray, who have two adult children, were once seen as the epitome of inclusiveness in New York City. Their relationship defied societal norms, with de Blasio being white and of Italian descent, while McCray is black and shorter than her husband. She has also openly identified as a lesbian in her youth. Their 1994 wedding took place in a Brooklyn park, officiated by two gay officials.

The news of their separation came during an intimate interview conducted at their shared home in a fashionable neighborhood in Brooklyn. Despite the separation, the couple displayed continued affection and unity, emphasizing that their decision was not about possession but rather about embracing their individuality.

McCray, who is six years older than de Blasio, cited the demanding nature of his political career as a major strain on their marriage. She openly opposed him seeking a second term as mayor, but he pursued it regardless. De Blasio even attempted to run for the presidency of the Democratic Party after leaving office as mayor, against his wife’s wishes, but quickly withdrew due to lack of support.

Both de Blasio and McCray have expressed their intent to focus on their respective careers moving forward. De Blasio plans to teach at New York University and give paid lectures in Italy, while McCray will continue her work in the field of public mental health, an area in which she had responsibilities as the city’s “first lady.”

In the interview, McCray expressed her excitement about enjoying newfound anonymity without de Blasio by her side, saying, “I just want to have a good time.” De Blasio responded graciously, thanking her for their years together. While their separation may signify the end of their romantic relationship, the couple maintains a strong bond and remains committed to supporting one another’s personal and professional endeavors.

As news of their separation spreads, many New Yorkers will undoubtedly reflect on the de Blasio-McCray partnership that has defined the city’s political landscape for nearly a decade.

