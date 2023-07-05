Home » Conviasa to Connect Cuba with Iran and Belarus: New Flights Announced
Conviasa to Connect Cuba with Iran and Belarus: New Flights Announced

Venezuelan airline company Conviasa is set to connect Cuba with countries allied to the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel, including Iran and Belarus, according to reports from Eurasian media. The general director of Minsk National Airport, Vyacheslav Khoroneko, announced on Belarus 1 television that Belarusians will soon be able to embark on tourism trips to the Caribbean island and Iran. The Belarusian airport will act as a transit point for flights between Havana and Minsk, with the final destination being Tehran. These three nations, being political allies, are expected to also collaborate in terms of economic development and tourism. Additionally, conversations have begun regarding direct flights from Cuba to Vietnam and Thailand. While Russia remains a priority for Belarus in terms of air agreements, Khoroneko sees great potential in tourism from Belarusian travelers to Cuba. Travel to Belarus will be convenient for Cubans as visas will not be required, making it a matter of purchasing a ticket and possessing a valid passport.

