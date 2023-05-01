Home » The foreign ministers of Jordan and Syria discuss the files of border security and refugees
The Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Miqdad, held a bilateral meeting prior to the start of the Amman Consultative Meeting, which is hosted by the Kingdom of Jordan today, and in which the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria and Iraq participate.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated, on Monday, that the meeting reviewed the efforts exerted to launch a leading Arab role to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis based on the Jordanian initiative and other Arab proposals. The two ministers also discussed many bilateral issues such as border security, combating drug smuggling, water, and refugees.

The bilateral meeting came before the start of the five-way meeting, which includes the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Syria, to discuss a solution to the Syrian crisis.

The meeting comes as a continuation of the consultative meeting of the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on April 14, 2023, and to build on the contacts that these countries made with the Syrian government and in the context of its proposals, and the Jordanian initiative to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, had arrived earlier this morning in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to participate in the scheduled meeting.

Earlier, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced that Amman would host a meeting that would include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and Syria.

