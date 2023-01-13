Listen to the audio version of the article

«Hope for peace is also founded on the support of the entire Italian industrial production chain» comments the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, today in Kiev «together with the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso» to offer «our support for the reconstruction of infrastructure and the Ukrainian economy”.

Confindustria opens a representative office in Kiev

It is no coincidence that Confindustria follows up on the signing of the Memorandum of understanding and today officially inaugurates the headquarters of Confindustria Ukraine. Signed on 21 June last year by Confindustria and the Ukrainian government, the agreement provides for the implementation of joint projects aimed at rebuilding the country’s economy, restoring infrastructure destroyed by the war, attracting investments and intensifying economic and industrial cooperation between Italy and Ukraine. The offices of the new headquarters, located inside the Italian Embassy, ​​will guarantee Confindustria and its associates their own direct representation aimed at coordinating all the joint projects that will start from the MOU.

Bonomi: create a system, commitment in agreement with the Government

«The reconstruction of Ukraine has a scope and meaning that go far beyond mere economic interests since it is a question of supporting a country that has seen its territorial sovereignty violated and of creating solid foundations for making the process of joining the European Union concrete . The importance of this commitment requires a unified, coordinated and coherent approach on the part of all the protagonists and for this reason Confindustria is collaborating with the Government in defining tools and priorities in the logic of “making a system”» said the President of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi, on a mission to Kiev together with the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso to meet Andrey Yermak, Head of the Presidential Administration; Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure; Julia Svurydenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Urso returns to Kiev, Italy’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people



The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, who had already been to Ukraine last September, bringing the message of the then president of Fratelli d’Italia who ensured Italy’s full support even after the elections, is back, as prime minister of the new government, to reaffirm Italy’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people and agree on the new measures that the government intends to prepare on the basis of the parliamentary mandate. Urso arrived in Kiev the day after the vote expressed by a large majority by the Senate on the new decree authorizing the shipment of weapons and equipment in 2023, with the announcement of the sixth package under preparation and the preparation of humanitarian relief measures also in field of energy and electricity infrastructures also announced yesterday by Palazzo Chigi. In the meetings that Minister Urso will have during the day, he will “illustrate Italy’s commitments in the field of humanitarian, social and economic aid and will address the issues of industrial and technological cooperation, laying the foundations for what will be possible partnerships for the reconstruction of the country”.