US bombing of Iranian military installations in Syria

Damascus: The United States has bombed Iran’s military facilities in Syria. US Air Force planes bombed Iranian military installations in Syria, killing 9 people.

The Pentagon has confirmed that the attack was carried out in Syria on a military installation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and its backed militias.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says that in response to the targeting of US forces in Iraq and Syria, two fighter jets bombed the positions of the Revolutionary Guards. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a human rights group, confirmed that 9 people were killed in the US strike.

