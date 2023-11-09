Home » US bombing of Iranian military installations in Syria
News

US bombing of Iranian military installations in Syria

by admin
US bombing of Iranian military installations in Syria

Damascus: The United States has bombed Iran’s military facilities in Syria. US Air Force planes bombed Iranian military installations in Syria, killing 9 people.

The Pentagon has confirmed that the attack was carried out in Syria on a military installation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and its backed militias.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says that in response to the targeting of US forces in Iraq and Syria, two fighter jets bombed the positions of the Revolutionary Guards. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a human rights group, confirmed that 9 people were killed in the US strike.

See also  The spectrum crosses thresholds and turns Villach into a stage

You may also like

The former governor called the businessman scum in...

Authorities say the investigation into the bus burning...

208 million US dollars burned per day: These...

Gaza citizens deprived of food, risk of diseases

Ivanka Trump Testifies, Protests in Madrid, Piqué’s Separation,...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, November 9,...

Myanmar’s Military Junta in Jeopardy: Rebel Forces on...

Minister Hauk warns against consumption

The demonstration of the destruction of hospitals and...

Nicaragua to leave Organization of American States, stirring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy