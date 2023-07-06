Home » US judge limits contacts between the White House and social networks
News

US judge limits contacts between the White House and social networks

by admin
US judge limits contacts between the White House and social networks

A US federal judge on Tuesday barred some government agencies and officials from contacting companies that own social media networks to discuss moderating their content.

The court decision follows a joint lawsuit by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri, both Republicans, who accused government officials of going too far in their attempts to induce social networks to deal with posts they believed could undermine vaccination during the covid pandemic, or advocate changes in the electoral process.

Supporting allegations that these measures were used to censor certain political opinions, thereby violating the First Amendment, Judge Terry Doughty concluded that prosecutors exposed substantive efforts by government agencies, from the White House to federal agencies. , to suppress freedom of expression based on certain content, reports The Washington Post.

In his ruling, the judge placed limits on the powers of the Departments of Justice, State and Health, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More specifically, he placed restrictions on more than a dozen officials, including Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

On the other hand, the judge made some exceptions regarding communications between government officials and media companies, regarding warnings about threats to national security or criminal activities.

The Justice Department is reviewing the court decision and will evaluate options, a White House official said, according to the outlet. with RT

See also  In Pakistan Super League, first eliminator, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United

You may also like

Santa Marta began July with 79% hotel occupancy

Change of command of the ”Pozzuolo del Friuli”...

Meta officially launches Threads, the Twitter competition

UN turns on alerts in Huila

Iapichino, ‘European Cup victory was an emotion for...

Ilopango received open water swimming athletes

See the incandescence in the Nevado del Ruiz...

Tech Talk, Re – Generation (in English) |...

Guide will present data from the most diverse...

Edict 2nd. notice Orlanda Whitewash

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy