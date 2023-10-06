US Judge Orders Return of Over $2.5 Million to Mexico in Corruption Scheme Case

US Judge Orders Return of $2.5 Million to Mexico in Corruption Case

MIAMI – In a landmark ruling, US Judge Lisa Walsh has ordered the return of $2,524,050 to Mexico from the sale of properties in Florida that were acquired by former Secretary of Public Security Genero García Luna and his wife, Linda Cristina Pereyra, using funds from a corruption scheme. This decision comes after the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of Mexico filed a civil lawsuit against García Luna and Pereyra in the United States.

According to the UIF’s lawsuit, the Mexican government aims to recover a total of $600 million. This initial recovery represents a significant step in dismantling the corruption network allegedly orchestrated by García Luna during his tenure under Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón, and Enrique Peña Nieto.

“The repatriated resources will be allocated in accordance with current laws for the benefit of the people of Mexico,” the Mexican government stated in a release.

García Luna’s fortune, which is believed to have been obtained through bribes, has become a subject of intense scrutiny during his trial. In February 2023, he was found guilty of multiple charges related to cocaine trafficking, including conspiracy and participation in an ongoing criminal enterprise. He was also convicted of lying to obtain US citizenship.

During the trial, Jesús ‘El Rey’ Zambada, brother of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, testified to witnessing several instances of García Luna accepting bribes. According to ‘El Rey,’ the Sinaloa Cartel delivered five million dollars in cash to García Luna at a luxury restaurant in Mexico City, concealed within briefcases and sports suitcases.

Defense attorney César De Castro highlighted the substantial sums of money witnesses claimed were given to García Luna between 2001 and 2012, totaling at least $274.3 million. De Castro argued that these amounts did not align with his client’s official salary and described them as exorbitant.

The properties targeted by the UIF’s lawsuit are located in prestigious developments in Miami, such as Icon Brickell, Península Aventura, and Jade Ocean. While some of the apartments have already been sold to third parties for a total of $17.2 million, the Mexican government aims to seize the remaining assets as part of their efforts to recover illicit funds.

García Luna evaded arrest until December 2019 when he was apprehended in the United States, having enjoyed a lavish lifestyle in Miami, seemingly free from suspicion. Court documents reveal that by 2012, García Luna had amassed a personal fortune of millions of dollars that exceeded a typical government salary.

This significant court ruling emphasizes international collaboration in combating corruption and marks a promising turning point in the fight against organized crime. The Mexican government anticipates the return of these assets to fund social programs and benefit the people of Mexico.

As the investigation continues, the scrutiny surrounding García Luna’s illicit fortune raises questions about the extent of corruption within Mexico’s political system and the need for further accountability measures. The Mexican government’s proactive efforts to recover stolen assets send a strong message about its commitment to combating corruption and ensuring justice prevails.

With 10 days set for the money’s transfer to the Mexican government, the sale of another García Luna property in Miami with a value of $555,800 remains pending.