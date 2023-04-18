Home » Data without pathos: First with applause, yesterday to a roar – Germany | World | .a week
News

Data without pathos: First with applause, yesterday to a roar – Germany | World | .a week

by admin
Data without pathos: First with applause, yesterday to a roar – Germany | World | .a week
  • Saturday 15 April, a total of 56 GW of power,
  • Sunday 16/4, a total of 49 GW of power.

The difference is minus 7 GW yesterday Sunday. Less.

  • The sun was also available: 11 GW.
  • Větrik was less by 10 GW.

PROBLEM #1:

Where to get the necessary 3 GW of electricity in a country with a enforced GREENDEAL?

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Oss infected after the vaccine, finally gets the green pass

You may also like

Nacional will not play in Medellín for Copa...

Trentino: “If the court agrees with us, the...

These are the community leaders who feel threatened...

Chile: Colonia Dignidad – No place of mourning...

Angels of the precariat

Blacks came to America 20,000 years ago

***Bitcoin Interview***: With Bitcoin in the red? –...

Ernesto Castro will allow any youtuber to “cover”...

Property and Industry and Commerce, among the most...

Decentralized instead of centralized: Energy-efficient water heating News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy