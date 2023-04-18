Data without pathos: First with applause, yesterday to a roar – Germany | World | .a week

Saturday 15 April, a total of 56 GW of power,

Sunday 16/4, a total of 49 GW of power.

The difference is minus 7 GW yesterday Sunday. Less.

The sun was also available: 11 GW.

Větrik was less by 10 GW.

PROBLEM #1:

Where to get the necessary 3 GW of electricity in a country with a enforced GREENDEAL?