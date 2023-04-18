Design meets beauty: in Aéras presents the massage candle by Palomba Serafini

Listen to the audio version of the article

Earth, water, air and fire in the research between ancient matter, form and natural substance, the return to the mother island, Sardinia, to create an object whose use conveys a profound and ritual experience. Thus was born the massage candle In Aéras, Ancient Herbal Rituals from Sardinia for Contemporary Care created with a blend of butters, waxes, fixed and essential oils from the indigenous indigenous plants of the island, such as thyme, lavender and myrtle, which have always been used for and well-being on the island, is formulated to be heated by the main element, fire, and, once melted, spread on the skin.

Conceived by Roberto Palomba and Ludovica Serafini as an artefact with pure and ancestral forms, as if it could have been found next to a Nuragic complex, the candle is contained in a terracotta vase worked exclusively from waste clays which are thus reused in a optics of circularity and worked by hand so that they give the maximum yield on the lathe.

To crown the sacredness of the gesture of well-being, Palomba and Serafini design exclusively for Galleria RO, 4 clay candle-holder vases-altars (in a limited edition of 3 pieces each), inspired by the four natural elements – earth, air, fire and water – made by Walter Usai, fifth generation ceramist of an emblematic Ata of the island.

The In Aéras massage candle and the limited edition “4 Altars” vases by Roberto Palomba and Ludovica Serafini will be presented during the Salone del Mobile and available for sale on the In Aéras website and in the Rossani Orlandi gallery in Milan and Porto Cervo.