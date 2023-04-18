These are the community leaders who feel threatened in Valledupar

Although members of community action organizations currently feel a general fear of the crime of the recognized leader Alfonso Medina, only a few community spokespersons have made it known that they have received threats for their work in Valledupar.

One of them is the president of the Community Action Board, JAC, of ​​the Chiriquí neighborhood, Mayerli Camelo Oñatewho has been leading construction management processes for the sector and complaints about invasions for a long time.

In a recent visit made to the neighborhood by the newspaper EL PILÓN, the inhabitants stated that Camelo Oñate on more than one occasion has been verbally assaulted and threatened because of invasion problems.

According to community leaders, Camelo is harassed by a woman who, without being from the sector, defends the interests of one of the invaded lots.

“Practically we feel violated both municipal and departmental because they do not provide us with the protection of what we manifest daily with our workCamel said.

Another leader who has denounced intimidation is the president of the JAC of the El Páramo neighborhood, Rodrigo Garcia, who made the decision to leave Valledupar. He indicated that some time ago he received strange calls that alerted him to his personal safety.

“They called me to tell me that they would give me gifts from a person and when confirming if they had been sent for the children of the community, it was false. And they told me to be careful because they were actually threats, and well, you feel when something could happen to you ”, Garcia explained.

He added that his community work has been away from political clans and He has made complaints of all kinds such as micro-trafficking.

Within this work we are always going to get in the way of certain types of people that in one way or another we affect. It shouldn’t be like that that they take retaliation, but we are in Colombia and it is a conflict that we have been dealing with for a long time”, Garcia pointed out.

Finally, Victor Escobar, The president of the JAC of San Martín has also shown fear for his life due to the problems he deals with in his sector located to the south of the city.

This was announced by the leaders consulted. EL PILÓN was unable to speak with Escobar, but in an interview with Caracol Televisión confirmed his fears for your personal safety.

THE AUTHORITIES

The Cesar Police Department, for its part, summoned all the community leaders to a meeting of the city to establish security strategies.

The meeting will be this April 18th in the auditorium of the central command of the institution located in the Doce de Octubre neighborhood.