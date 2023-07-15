Home » Strollers will find Howler on the Elbe beach in Hamburg | > – News
Status: 07/15/2023 11:41 a.m

Walkers have found a young seal on the Elbe beach in the middle of Hamburg. Because of the place where it was found in Övelgönne, the little Howler was given the name “Ove”.

The young animal, which was obviously separated from its mother, seemed very weak and was caught by alarmed firefighters on Friday evening, the fire brigade announced on Saturday. The rescuers brought the animal to the Schwanenquartier in Eppendorf for care. There, numerous wild animals are cared for by swan father and district hunting master Olaf Nieß.

“Ove” is apparently unharmed

Howlers are young seals that are separated from their mother by a storm or other circumstances and then call for her. Again and again, seals get lost in the Elbe and then turn up again in Hamburg. After the first assessment by Olaf Nieß, “Ove” seemed weak, but apparently unharmed.

Transport to the seal sanctuary planned

The Howler will probably start the journey to the seal sanctuary in Friedrichskoog in Schleswig-Holstein this weekend. There, the approximately six-week-old Howler is to be nursed before he is released back into the North Sea.

