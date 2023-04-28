US March PCE released!The three major US stock indexes are flat

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) pays attention to inflation indicators. In March, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index increased by 4.2% year-on-year, which was lower than market expectations, but the core PCE increased by 4.6% year-on-year, which was higher than market expectations. The interest rate came to 3.44%. On Friday (28th), the three major U.S. stock indexes were mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, and the Nasdaq Index fell 0.2%.

As of 21:50 Taipei time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.74 points (or 0.07%) to 33849.9; the Nasdaq fell 30.01 points (or 0.25%) to 12112.23; the S&P 500 rose 1 point (or 0.02%), temporarily reported at 4136.35 points; the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 15.1 points (or 0.51%), temporarily reported at 2956.68 points.

Of the five major technology giants, only Microsoft opened higher, Amazon fell more than 3%, and Google fell about 1%. In terms of semiconductor stocks, Micron rose more than 1.8%. Intel announced its financial report for the last quarter. Although it lost 2.76 billion US dollars and set a record for the largest loss in a single quarter, it is optimistic about the recovery in the second half of the year. Benefiting from the financial report, the stock price rose 6.9%. For the round duo, TSMC’s ADR rose 0.5%, and UMC’s ADR rose 0.4%.

The United States released data on the 28th. In March, PCE increased by 4.2%, which was lower than the revised previous value of 5.1% and market expectations of 4.1%. The core PCE increased by 4.6% year-on-year, which was higher than market expectations of 4.5%, but lower than the revised 4.7% of the previous value, with a monthly increase of 0.3%, in line with market expectations.

(Cai Zonglun, China Times News Network)

further reading

U.S. core PCE rose 4.6% in March, higher than market expectations

Bank of Japan maintains ultra-loose monetary policy, Nikkei hits a new high in August

Euro zone first-quarter GDP growth of 0.1% is weaker than expected

The post US March PCE released! The three major US stock indexes are flat appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

