Autopistas del Café implements measures to improve service at the Circasia toll.

The Autopistas del Café Concession, in charge of the Armenia-Pereira-Manizales concession road project, has prepared itself to face the increase in traffic at the Circasia toll, thanks to the implementation of a technical and logistical plan in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and the National Infrastructure Agency.

Among the actions carried out, the expansion of personnel for user service, the installation of four additional tandem cabins to cover both directions of the road and the location of a control post in the El Jordán sector in Pereira stand out. In addition, an expediting plan was agreed with the inspectorate to reduce service times.

The implementation of these measures seeks to provide solutions and alleviate the current situation of cargo transport drivers who move between the departments of Quindío and Valle del Cauca. In addition, the concession undertakes to continue working tirelessly, hand in hand with the National Infrastructure Agency, to contribute to a better mobility of its users and deliver solutions that contribute to the well-being, economy and safety of visitors and inhabitants of the region.

