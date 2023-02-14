Home News US Professor Says Japanese Elders Should Commit Mass Suicide
News

US Professor Says Japanese Elders Should Commit Mass Suicide

by admin
US Professor Says Japanese Elders Should Commit Mass Suicide

A professor at Yale University (USA) found himself at the center of controversy after stating that the “only solution” to the growing burden on the state in Japan is the “mass suicide” of the elderly. Furthermore, he suggested that euthanasia should be mandatory.

“I feel like the only solution is pretty clear. In the end, isn’t it mass suicide and mass seppuku of the elderly?” asked Yusuke Narita, a 37-year-old economics professor. When speaking of ‘seppuku’ he was referring to the practice that consists of sticking a short weapon into the abdomen and making a cut.

However, he later clarified to The New York Times that his statements, in which he also defended that euthanasia may be “mandatory in the future”, had been taken out of context. As he explained, he was referring to the older people who held positions of leadership and who should step aside to make room for the younger generations.

For this reason, Narita assured, in written messages to the media, that the expression “mass suicide” was a metaphor. “He should have been more careful about its potential negative connotations,” he said, adding that after reflecting on the matter he stopped using it.

“I was primarily concerned about the phenomenon in Japan, where the same tycoons continue to dominate the worlds of politics, traditional industries, and media/entertainment/journalism for many years,” he explained.

According to official figures from last year, for the first time those over 75 accounted for 15% of Japan’s population, while those over 65 reached 29.1%, making the Japanese population in the oldest in the world.
illustrative image
Physical activity may have more impact on female longevity than genetics

See also  Ratzinger, what will happen when the Pope emeritus dies: from the funeral to the burial, there are no precedents

Narita’s statements about suicide were made during an online program in 2021 and resumed last year when he described to a group of students the 2019 film ‘Midsommar’, in which a Swedish cult sends one of its oldest members to commit suicide by jumping off a cliff.

When asked about his position at the time, he replied: “Whether that’s a good thing or not, that’s a harder question to answer.” “If you think that’s good, then maybe you can work hard to create a society like that,” he added. These explanations came to light in January, when they were reproduced on social networks, which generated more controversy.

One of the people who responded was columnist Masato Fujisaki, who stated that Narita’s supporters believe that the elderly “should die now and social welfare should be cut.” Another journalist, Masaki Kubota, called the Yale professor’s remarks irresponsible, adding that people panicking at the burdens of an aging society might think: “My grandparents are the ones who live the longest and we should get rid of them.” with RT

You may also like

The “lifetime childless rate” of Chinese women has...

Yopal Aqueduct Company publicized the start of construction...

Beijing CDC: The overall situation of the new...

Despite the criticism, Daniel Quintero is more rebellious...

The cruel confession of the young drug addict...

“Action movie” style robbery in northern Cali

Pereiran engineer will be in Turkey.

CCP experts say medical insurance reform is a...

Minor apprehended transporting marijuana

Government seeks that health reform be discussed in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy